Nice weather has settled upon the Galveston area; however, prior to the wind dropping Thursday afternoon, morning anglers were battling north winds gusting to over 20 knots.
The weekend outlook is good, as it appears that Saturday and Sunday will offer windows of good fishing conditions before the next cold front hits early next week.
Not many fishermen were on the water early Thursday; however, by early afternoon the boats started appearing. Jerome Nance of Tiki Island was one of the anglers who could not resist the nice conditions and gave the Galveston Ship Channel area a try hoping for a nice flounder for dinner.
Nance fished from just inside the Pelican Island Bridge all the way to the Galveston Yacht Basin. Not a single bite from a flounder; however, numerous small sand trout were interested in his live shrimp.
Nance said that a few other boats were working Pelican Island; however, he did not observe any bent poles.
Saturday, a light southeast breeze is in the forecast and that alone should trigger action and help clear the water, especially the surf.
Saturday October 27 the West End Anglers Fishing Club is hosting its annual tournament benefiting the Shriners Hospital for Children here in Galveston. The tournament is a family event and anyone can come out and take part in the festivities.
The location for the event will be the West End Restaurant and Sand Bar located in the Sea Isle subdivision on the West End of the island.
The entry fee is $80 per angler and for more information call (713) 594-4252.
