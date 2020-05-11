Clear skies and bright sunshine greeted the early risers to go fishing Monday. However, as has been the case all too frequently lately, a strong east wind was whipping things up.
Still, I was determined to go fishing and was getting my gear together until it hit me that one thing I always profess is that a strong east wind is one of the worst for fishing. That along with the popular phrase, “wind from the east, fishing is least” changed my mind, and it was on to yard chores.
