The forecasts of slight chances of rain did not hold Saturday, and thunderstorms were brewing all along the upper Texas Coast. The winds did remain light as predicted, and anglers hitting the water early avoided the rain and caught some fish.
Chris Harrison, Craig Lindberg, Doug Whitmarsh and Ace Firth fished with Capt. Chris Jamail, Hookset Charters, and returned with five slot reds.
Greg Hagerud also was on the water early and fished the Galveston Harbor area. Using live shrimp for bait, he initially landed several small croaker in the 6- to 10-inch range.
Before the morning was over, he had managed a limit of black drum from 15 to 22 inches and a large trout. Several reds in the 17-18 inch range were caught and released.
Hagerud thinks that with so many small croaker in the area, trout chose them over live shrimp.
From visits with several offshore sports fishing boats, it appears that action on our typical summertime pelagic fish is slow. Red snapper, however, are taking up the slack, with most boats finding fairly easy limits when fishing beyond 40 miles out.
The party boat Capt. John made a 67-mile trip offshore on Friday with Capt. Cody Carter at the helm and found only red snapper biting. Full limits of the prized fish up to 12 pounds were caught.
Inshore on Saturday reds, black drum and sharks were mostly reported. Speckled trout action was slow, with only a few reports including trout among their catch.
Tom and Sally Anderson were among the few anglers reporting specks. Their fish came from the Cedars along the Galveston Ship Channel where fingerling mullet and croaker accounted for nine from 15 to 18 inches in length.
Anglers need to keep a watchful eye on the weather this week, as rain chances seem to be creeping into the forecasts.
