It appears that relief from at least the adverse winds is on its way this week. The high pressure gradient that has been contributing to the extreme hot weather and related southwest winds is to weaken by the middle of this week, bringing chances of rain and calmer seas.
When the wind shifts to a more southeasterly direction, everyone around Galveston benefits. Anglers enjoy clearer water and everyone else enjoys the cool breezes off of the Gulf of Mexico.
It cannot get here fast enough for me!
On the fishing scene, flounder are showing up at the cleaning tables in greater numbers, and, while it is too early to think about a run, it does indicate that the stocks are in good shape and an indication that we could have a good fall season of flounder fishing.
The wind velocities dropped a bit on Sunday and offshore boats were the first to feel the positive effects.
Larry Brightwell and three friends made it to the reef ship V.A. Fogg early Sunday and caught a variety of fish. Sharks, spadefish and snapper — both vermilion and red (released) — were caught, along with bonito, bluefish and kings. Sardines were the baits.
There is some excitement surrounding one of our Galveston area anglers.
James Johnson was fishing in his club’s tournament Saturday morning and landed a CCA-Texas Star Tournament tagged redfish. The prized fish was caught near the Bolivar Intracoastal Canal on live croaker.
While a polygraph test is pending, if everything is in order, Johnson will receive the last of the truck and boat packages offered to winners.
