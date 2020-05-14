Now that nice, summer-like weather is coming into focus, more and more visitors will come to Galveston and a good number will plan on fishing. During the stay-at-home orders, there were hordes of visitors until the beaches were closed.
After the beach fully reopened May 1, the crowds returned. Now, in normal times, that should be looked upon as a huge benefit to Galveston’s economy, and it likely still is a huge benefit. Besides the concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, this year’s group is not displaying good manners and citizenship.
(1) comment
Thanks for a timely article on an important subject. The crowds are going to be larger than usual this year because people are less likely to travel away from home and the beach is close by for so many of us.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.