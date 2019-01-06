Today and Tuesday look to offer good conditions for fishing, as another cold front is expected to hit on Wednesday. Fortunately, the forecast calls for a return of southerly winds by Friday.
On the fishing scene, last weekend there were a couple of good reports from the Galveston Ship Channel area.
Greg Hagerud’s note tells of his experience fishing the Galveston Harbor area on Sunday morning:
“I decided to take Greg Jr. fishing this morning. We got a pint of shrimp and headed to the harbor. Bulldog had plenty of live shrimp, and I think everyone else did too. I spoke with the guys on a shrimp boat tied up to the same dock I was fishing. They had a good morning shrimping and were done by 8:00 am. We caught four undersized flounder, several 15-16 inch reds and retained two nice drum and a sheepshead.”
Gus Alvarez was back after flounder on Saturday. His note said:
“Saturday, the water level was very low so I waded into areas that are too deep to access on normal tides. I caught three keepers averaging 15.5 inches and released multiple undersized flounder. Pink curly tail Gulps were the baits.
There were two boats in the same general area that were also catching undersized flounder. I was fishing the ship channel near the yacht basin. Took a picture of the small flounder. Amazing seeing all the undersized flounder still here. Gives me hope of the good flounder stocks we have.”
Mark Dice sent a note saying the he uses Rust Patrol as the protective lubricant for his boat and fishing equipment and likes it better than other products on the market.
