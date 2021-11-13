Finally a little feel of some cool weather. It will not last long, as the wind shifts back to the south Sunday. We could drop down to the mid-50s by early morning, but quickly warming to the mid-70s in the afternoon. Sunday should be a good day to fish Galveston Bay.
The past couple of days, Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife Addie have been fishing up north in Burnett, Scott, and San Jacinto bays. These bays are located north of the Fred Hartman Bridge. They caught a variety of fish in these bays. Using live shrimp underneath popping corks they have been catching speckled trout, redfish, black drum and sheepshead. A few oversized reds and black drum up to 30 pounds have also been landed.
