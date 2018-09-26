Anglers planning to fish over the next few days need to factor in moderate chances of thunderstorms and be prepared to work around them.
Hopefully, we will see a change in this pattern once October arrives, as September is going down as one of the wettest on record.
Last Monday, there was a window of nice weather and Capt. Kevin Pearce took advantage of it by taking his wife Dorie fishing. They ended up at the Pelican Island Bridge where Pearce spotted some fish on his depth finder hoping they might be croaker beginning to make their fall run. Instead, they turned out to be large sand trout which provided the evening meal for the Pearce family.
While thunderstorms cropped up again on Tuesday, Pearce took his neighbor Toby Stripling on his first saltwater fishing trip. Storms delayed their departure until 11:00 am; however, once they made it to the South Jetty, the action turned on.
Fishing at the end of the rocks on the gulf side, Stripling caught the three largest fish of his lifetime, a 28-inch slot red, a 34-inch bull red and a three-foot Atlantic sharpnose shark. Cut mullet was the bait.
Tuesday night, I visited with one of our frequent contributors from whom we have not heard in a while. Patrick Lemire, spokesperson for Williams Party Boats, is recovering from a severe blood infection and is progressing well. He hopes to be back in the saddle soon after year-end.
We look forward to him resuming his reports of catches from the party boat Capt. John.
