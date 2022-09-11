As I type this column Sunday, it was 21 years ago that our nation was attacked. I was driving down NASA Road 1 when the news of an airplane crashing into the World Trade Center was announced over the radio. A few minutes later, I was in front of a television, like most of us, learning this wasn't just a plane but a jet.
Then, I watched in disbelief as another jet crashed into the other building of the World Trade Center. It was then that I realized, like most Americans, we were under attack. May we remember and spend a moment in prayer for all those who perished on 9/11.
