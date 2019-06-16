Father’s Day this year was a big disappointment for most anglers wanting to celebrate the day by going fishing. South and southwest winds gusting to well over 20 knots were too much with which to deal for most boaters and fishermen.
Long-time coastal anglers are accustomed to having to deal with conditions like this during the summer. While the plague during the late fall and winter months is the frequency of cold fronts and the disruptions they cause, during the summer we have equally menacing events in periods of moderate to strong southwest winds.
The period from early June through July is when periods of southwest wind occur the most frequently. Unfortunately when this occurs, it usually lasts for a number of days before a weather change causes a shift in winds.
A summertime south/southwest wind is a hot, cross wind that interferes with the normal ebb and flow of tides. Water levels are usually lower than normal unless the velocities are in the range we experienced over the weekend.
The stronger the wind, the harder to find fishable water. Most of the bays are off-color along with the surf. When velocities are under 13 mph there are usually a number of spots that offer fishable water; however, when the speed reaches close to 20 mph and higher, most anglers postpone their trips or find deep pockets of water to fish.
We will address some of the better spots to fish during times when the wind is howling later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.