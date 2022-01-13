I mentioned in a previous column how the rains may affect certain areas of Galveston Bay. I'm happy to say very little of the precipitation fell west of the area and on the island. This correlates to continued good fishing in Chocolate and Bastrop bayous.
The northern and eastern portions of Galveston Bay, especially the area around Lake Houston, received some substantial amounts. Lake Houston, at the present, is above flood stage. There will be some runoff coming down the San Jacinto River.
