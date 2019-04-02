April is starting out like it often does, with cooler than normal weather. This will change as we get farther into the month. With water temperatures in the low 60s, we still are experiencing our late winter fishing patterns.
Before the end of April, we should see the water temperatures pass the 70 degree mark and, with it, many of our summertime fish will start their migration to shallower waters. Late April and most of May are prime times for surf fishing, when the wind drops to lighter levels.
Gafftop normally will make a big run along the beachfront at some time during the month and anglers fishing the rock groins and beachfront fishing piers will have a big treat in hooking up with some nice-sized fish.
The black drum run continues throughout most of the month, with action usually slowing during the second half of the month as the big uglies complete their annual spawn.
Tuesday, there was not much taking place on the fishing scene with temperatures in the upper 40s under a moderate northeast wind. Today likely will be one of the better days for fishing this week as more unsettled weather is in the forecast for the near term.
The good news is with all of this the temperatures are expected to climb and that warms the hearts of coastal anglers.
Early April fishing is difficult to predict with the usual erratic weather. If you make it out and find some fish, let us hear from you and especially send in a picture of your catch.
