Wednesday, a strong north wind took care of any possibilities of fishing; however, Tuesday night that was not the case.
Several readers called in or sent notes mentioning the hot action in the window of opportunity presented Tuesday night. Fortunately, I joined in on the action as a pre-frontal bite was on with trout and reds feeding on the incoming tide.
Jim Vincent fished the lights of his boat dock at Tiki Island from 9:00 pm until almost midnight and caught a limit of trout and one short of a limit of reds at two. Vincent used live shrimp for bait and reported the trout ranging from 15 to 19 inches in length, with a number of throwbacks in the mix.
Barg Velinsky sent a note saying that she observed some really big fish in her canal Tuesday night and was wondering what they might be. Velinsky said they resembled drum.
I relayed my experience that evening and made a guess that they were bull reds, as I observed a couple myself. She did not mention her subdivision where the observation was made; however, with conditions as they were Tuesday night combined with the number of reports, I feel they were reds.
On a personal note, the action I encountered Tuesday was similar to the situation Monday evening with more fish feeding. My objective was a nice slot red, and that came after about an hour of fishing with plenty of action on specks during the interim. Definitely a pre-frontal bite was on with the incoming high tide.
We have more cold fronts on the way, so keep an eye open for opportunities a day or less before arrival. During those periods of “calm before the storm,” fish are often in a feeding frenzy.
