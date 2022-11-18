By the time you wake up Saturday morning, you might just want to bundle up before heading outside.
The National Weather Service is calling for the Galveston area to have winds upwards to 30 miles per hour from the northeast. Combine that with a 90 percent chance of showers, and it's going to feel quite cold! That northeast wind combined with the humidity just cuts right through you.
Capt. Raymond Wheatley of Tail Spotter Guide Service has been hiding in the back lakes of West Galveston Bay. Fishing Carancahua Lake and Greens Lake, he's been catching redfish and black drum along the grass shorelines, especially with these wind blown tides. The best bite has been on live shrimp under popping corks.
Drifting the middle of these lakes with soft plastic lures Wheatley said, "We're catching a few decent size speckled trout and a slot red or two." Wheatley has also ventured to the far west end of the bay, over near Cold Pass. Throwing soft plastic lures into the deeper water, he's catching a few trout and reds. Waders are faring better than those fishing from a boat.
Capt. Juan Cruz and Gilbert Mendoza took advantage of the lull in the winds, and had a banner day on the water. Cruz, launching from the most protected water in the upper portion of Galveston Bay said, "I didn't have to venture far from the ramp. In fact, I didn't want to make a long boat ride because it was cold."
Cruz and Mendoza started a drift, and promptly hooked into a keeper trout. Cruz stuck his power pole into the bottom of the bay, and then these two anglers went to work. They caught more than 25 nice-sized speckled trout, a few black drum and sheepshead without moving again. Live shrimp under popping corks did the trick. Most of the trout were in the 17- to 20-inch range.
This is the time of year that anglers turn their sights onto catching trophy speckled trout. I'll have a two part report from Baffin Bay on Sunday and Monday.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
