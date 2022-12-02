I know it's a strange title for a column considering the weather on Friday. It felt much more like an early spring day than a winter day on Galveston Island. With that said, I feel it's important to address the issue of safety, especially with all the Coast Guard calls for assistance last week.

Earlier this week, I chatted with Eric Valentino of Eagle Point Fishing Camp about the recent increase of boaters finding themselves in distress. Valentino brought up a valid point during our conversation, how boaters this time of year are not used to piloting their vessel in winds that are associated with passing fronts. I thought about what he said, then fully agreed with his analogy.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

