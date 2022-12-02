I know it's a strange title for a column considering the weather on Friday. It felt much more like an early spring day than a winter day on Galveston Island. With that said, I feel it's important to address the issue of safety, especially with all the Coast Guard calls for assistance last week.
Earlier this week, I chatted with Eric Valentino of Eagle Point Fishing Camp about the recent increase of boaters finding themselves in distress. Valentino brought up a valid point during our conversation, how boaters this time of year are not used to piloting their vessel in winds that are associated with passing fronts. I thought about what he said, then fully agreed with his analogy.
Running a boat in strong winds from the north is much different than winds from the south. This is where the average boater can get himself in trouble, because they're not prepared for how rough Galveston Bay can become on a north wind.
Planning your trip is essential this time of year. I suggest finding a launch close to where you want to fish, avoiding long boat rides in open water. We hear a lot of chatter about how good the bite can be before a passing cold front. While it can be good, it can also become dangerous trying to make a long boat ride back to where you launched. That's why launching in the general area you're fishing is so important.
Dress for the day and always keep dry clothing on the boat in case you get wet. Never wear waders while you're running a boat. If you, for some reason, fall out of the boat, your chances of drowning increase when you're wearing those waders.
I also suggest letting someone know your plans for the day, someone on dry land. In other words, file a float plan. Our communication with folks on land is so great now with our cell phones, most boaters don't even have a VHF radio on their boat. I suggest everyone should have at least having a handheld radio on the boat. I carry one that is waterproof in my bag with dry clothing — just another added safety net.
Fishing is really great this time of year, but that's only if you plan your day accordingly. There's not a fish that swims that's worth risking injury or worse, such as a life. Be smart, stay safe!
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
