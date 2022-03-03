Normally, I wait to pen my column in the afternoon, except on Sundays. This one is an exception. I have an afternoon obligation to a boat owner at the Galveston Yacht Basin.
He just took delivery of his new ride, which took almost a year to build. It’s equipped with all the latest and greatest navigational electronics and course steering capabilities; this vessel will pilot itself. I’ll have the pleasure of running craft periodically this coming summer, checking the GPS, making sure some much needed coordinates were downloaded properly.
