Today looks like it will be the best day for a while for fishing. Temperatures in the 60s along with light to moderate winds should offer tolerable conditions for hitting the water.
Two readers have asked about Offatts Bayou and the reputation it has for wintertime fishing. The first, John Hayes of Pasadena asked if this weekend would be a good time to fish the bayou and if so what part would be best?
The water temperature is a little warm for Offatts to attract fish to its deeper pockets of water, such as the famous Blue Hole. When the water readings fall below 50 degrees along with low water levels created by cold fronts, fish start looking for safe refuge. Offatts Bayou is well-known for its cold weather fishing, especially for speckled trout.
I have not kept record of when the last time reports of prolific action had taken place from those deep holes; however, my guess is that it has been a number of years. In recent years, each time we have had a freeze on Galveston Island, a number of anglers give Offatts a try and I do know that many of them keep the results close to their vests.
The other question from a reader named Mark asked about the depth of the famous Blue Hole. He recalled fishing that pocket of deep water back in the 1980s and remembered the depth being around 50 feet. Recently he took his boat to the area where he remembers it being located and found the depths to be more like 12 to 25 feet. He asked if the hole had filled in or was he in the wrong location?
I am not sure of the answer to his question and if someone can give some insight into this, please let us hear from you.
