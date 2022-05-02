Guess what? Can you say wind. Yes, a breezy forecast is back in the picture. The wind could be persistent until Friday. Our best chance of rain right now is Thursday evening. I have complete confidence that this forecast will change between now and then. Let’s catch up on some fishing reports.
Capt. Juan Cruz, Mark Leaseburg and Rafael Manias left out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Sunday, and headed out towards east Galveston Bay. Stopping at Smith Point first, they picked up a few black drum and redfish. Water clarity was only fair at Smith Point.
