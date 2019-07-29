A sustained south wind at 15 knots made conditions Monday choppy for fishing, especially in the open bays and surf.
While the wind was blowing, the fish were biting. Polly and I were planning to head offshore Monday. However, wind at 15 knots is two knots higher than our cut off point of 13 knots.
Instead of turning over and going back to sleep, we decided to give some of our favorite inshore summertime spots a try.
A check of bait camps indicated that live shrimp was available, and that was all we needed to hear.
The water along the Galveston Ship Channel was in great shape. However, there was no tide movement early, and that usually translates into no catches as was the case Monday.
The surf likewise was choppy, and the small amount of time spent anchored around a sunken shrimp boat was not productive, so it was on to the boat cut at the North Jetty.
Conditions were bumpy but tolerable and the water was in good shape. The bite was consistent and the highlight of the trip was my first fish, a six-pound, 11-ounce speck. We fished that spot for over two hours before running out of live shrimp and then headed home with 10 trout in the fish box.
A nice sheepshead was caught and released, while four lady fish made their way into the box for the crab traps.
As we approached our dock, my friend Johnny McMichael called to let me know that he headed offshore that morning and when seeing the waves splashing over the jetties, he turned back.
No other fishing reports were in by press time on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.