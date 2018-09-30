Fortunately, September is behind us and hopefully October will eventually settle in with more normal weather for this time of year.
With fishing going thorough the doldrums, let’s visit about the upcoming flounder migration and the stewardship anglers should display during this annual event.
Most everyone is aware of the purpose behind the annual migration, that being a run to the deeper Gulf waters to spawn and seek safe haven during the winter. During this time, it is critical for the large female flounder to have a successful spawn and to do so, males, yes, more than one, are needed to accomplish the fertilization of the eggs.
We have often mentioned that the male flounder are typically smaller than the females and are the first to appear along the pathways to the Gulf spawning grounds. From November 1 until well into December the bag limit for flounder is two per person per day. This conservation regulation is designed to protect the moving flounder from over harvesting and so far the results have been good.
During October, when the smaller males dominate the numbers heading for the Gulf, the bag limit is five per person per day, as it is for all other months outside of the November-December time frame mention earlier.
While it is certainly legal to retain flounder 14 inches and over, anglers are being encouraged to limit the number of small, male flounder they retain. Recently concerns have cropped up about a shortage of males during the fertilization process and one reason is the harvests that take place while they are making it through the passes and channels.
Hopefully this year we will see more anglers practicing a voluntary conservation limit on the small flatfish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.