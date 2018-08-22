Nice conditions for fishing are setting in around Galveston. If the daytime heat is not a problem, then a trip to various spots in the area should be worthwhile.
We are approaching a full moon on Sunday and that is going to have an effect on fishing. Most of the time especially during the summer when the moon shines at night, the daytime action gets underway a little later than normal.
Two to three days on both sides of the full moon, anglers tend to delay their morning departures. The fish will be feeding at night and when the sun rises, the feeding usually comes to a halt for a while.
Just how long it is best to wait is debatable. My experience has shown that for offshore fishing the bite does not usually get going until close to noon during the full moon phase. Inshore, it is more likely sometime after 10:00 a.m.
Good tidal movement is one of the benefits of fishing around a full moon and experienced crabbers will tell you that the crabs are “full” during this cycle.
Wednesday was another day to stay cool, as a light west wind offered no relief from the heat. Anglers at the Texas City Dike early saw some good action on speckled trout, reds of all sizes and a variety of other fish.
Jimmy Pace and Chad Warren found action along the Houston Ship Channel Spoil Banks early Wednesday.
Using live croaker free-lined, they caught 16 trout and four reds, three undersized and one slot red that measured 22 inches. Marker 59 along the Houston Ship Channel was where the action took place.
