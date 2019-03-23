Saturday turned out to be one of the best days for fishing action this year, if not the best.
The water was warming under a light wind and the fish were biting.
The first reports of jack crevalle arrived this year and a cow nose ray was caught at the jetties.
Let’s start out with a report from Capt. Cody Kenney of Aqua Safari Charters. Kenney hosted the Justin Wolfrey bachelor party of eight to a trip 30 miles offshore. The group from Maryland landed and released almost 100 red snapper, caught three Spanish mackerel, three spadefish and a 69-inch blacktip shark.
Kenney said the water was calm and he saw schools of small jack crevalle hitting the surface as well.
Mike Krakower and Bobby Frederick fished Offats Bayou Saturday morning and returned with two limits of speckled trout.
Jose Aceves and his wife Juanita made a trip to the North Jetty where they spent more than an hour catching and releasing large sheepshead.
Following the action on the jailbirds, a large school of jack crevalle was seen roaming close to the rocks and Juanita quickly hooked one that eventually broke her line. Jose then tossed top water lures at them and immediately had a hook up. His reel malfunctioned and the big fish was lost. After that he had two more hook ups with the same results, the fish broke off.
The highlight of their trip was Juanita’s landing of an almost 20-pound cow nose ray.
Aceves reported the water clarity to be excellent, the temperature 65 degrees and the action took place close to the end of the North Jetty, Gulf side on live shrimp.
