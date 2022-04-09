Four years ago today, my father died of lung cancer. He passed peacefully, while I was at his side in hospice. At that time, I witnessed the workings of God during his four-day stay, and my life was forever changed. Little me rephrase this, God was transforming me way before this, I just finally realized at the time of his passing. So, as I type this column Saturday afternoon, my mind is filled with memories of my father.
A rare man-o'-war eating species has been found on beaches south of Galveston Island. The rare blue dragons are colorfully beautiful, but very painful creatures. Their scientific name, Blue Glacus, is a form of a sea slug known as Glaucus atlanticus. They aren't seen very often, and rarely wash ashore. The blue dragons kill the man-o'-war and takes their toxins, then uses it for their own defensive weapon. If you encounter one on the beach, while pretty to look at, avoid picking them up.
