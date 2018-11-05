Fall fishing is not being helped by the return of the higher temperatures this week. The beach water readings have returned to above 70 degrees after falling into the high 60s last week.
While this may not be good for flounder, it certainly is not hurting the action on red fish.
Manny Lyons of Bait by Hillman on Dickinson Bayou reported outstanding catches of reds in his area by anglers using live shrimp for bait.
The Texas City Dike produced some nice reds for a number of anglers fishing from shore and using both live and cut baits.
Arno Carpenter fished Mosquito Island near the dike from his kayak Sunday afternoon and landed a limit of reds using Limetruese Bass Assassins. Carpenter said he caught at least two undersized reds for each of the three slot reds on his stringer.
Sweetwater Lake also is a prime area for fishing this time of year. Reds and flounder tend to come from that area in good numbers during November and December.
Sunday, Terry Hebert fished the Cedars of Sweetwater (not to be confused with the Cedars of Pelican Island) and caught two slot reds using finfish for bait.
Night fishing has been excellent lately, with lots of fish gathering under the lights of docks and piers.
Mike Malone caught a limit of reds, five speckled trout, five nice-sized sand trout and a number of large hardheads while working the lighted piers off of Teichman Point in his kayak. Free-lined live shrimp was the bait.
Toward the end of this week another cold front is scheduled to cross our area and drop temperatures into the 50s at night. That should give a big boost to the flounder run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.