Thursday was another nice day on the water; however, not many anglers were taking advantage of the pleasant weather. We still are experiencing hot weather, and that likely is the reason we are not seeing more action in the bays.
Longer than normal warm weather during early autumn has been a pattern for several years now. Looking back at Reel Reports for the period of mid-September to mid-October for the last five years, they show that our fall fishing patterns have not materialized until mid- to late-October.
It appears that 2018 is not going to be an exception to that pattern.
Last year, we were dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and all of the fresh water that inundated the bays. It was November before we started having a return to normalcy.
This year a lot of fresh water is in the bays from the near record rainfall in September; however, that should not be a big obstacle once a couple of cold fronts blow through.
Higher than normal tide levels have been generated by a moderate easterly wind over the past couple of days. Since few fishermen have been out to test the waters, it is difficult to determine if the tide levels are affecting fishing.
On the bright side, crabbing has been excellent all around the Galveston area. One report that was called in Wednesday told of nice-sized blue crabs coming from around the Texas City Dike. The report did not give any names or specific locations.
Hopefully early visitors for the Columbus Day weekend will hit the water and give us some feedback to pass on for the big weekend.
