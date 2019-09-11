On Wednesday morning, a strong south to southwest wind was enough to keep anglers from launching their boats. However, by midmorning the velocities had dropped considerably.
While the gusty wind lasted only a short time, they messed up the surf for most of the day.
A spot check of activity around the waterfront at noon revealed very few boats on the water.
Most of you have heard by now that the closure of Rollover Pass is scheduled to take place within the next month. The news was not well received by anglers accustomed to the fall fish runs that take place at the pass.
Although we still have a golden croaker run, the magnitude is just not what it used to be. In any event, when a fall run takes place it is usually centered around Rollover Pass.
While the annual flounder run has kept up its pace with a delay due to unseasonably warm weather over the past few years, Rollover remained one of the prime spots.
Most likely the biggest complaint from the regulars fishing the pass is that the closure is coming at the time when the big runs are about to begin. A delay until after mid-December would be more palatable to most of them.
The good news is that a nice facility for fishing and other recreational activities is scheduled to get underway soon after the pass is filled in.
We mentioned earlier that not much was taking place on the fishing scene Wednesday; however, expect that to change as we get closer to the weekend.
