We are starting off with some bad news for recreational red snapper anglers. The 2019 season, which was originally scheduled to run through August will be closed at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 2 in federal waters.
Favorable conditions for offshore fishing prevailed during the early part of the season, which allowed anglers to make more trips than usual for June. The result was that more red snapper were caught than projected during that time frame, and now the annual quota is expected to be met by Aug. 1.
On the inshore fishing scene, the second annual Rubber Lip Round Up Red Fish Fishing Tournament was held last weekend at HarborWalk.
The top three teams were Hoskins, Frederking (first place); Viator, Reeves (second place); and third place went to the team of Bosse, LaRue and Howell.
Galveston Bait and Tackle reported some nice catches by a dozen or so fishing guides and their guests. Catches of reds and trout were in the numbers of 12 to 18 for each group, with live shrimp and croaker accounting for all of the fish.
Dead bait was working well for pan fish around the causeway area.
In West Bay and lower Chocolate Bay, most of the catches were coming from scattered shell in 4 to 6 feet of water.
Capt. Billy Howell reported many flounder beginning to show at Galveston Bait and Tackle’s cleaning table and are coming mostly from the back lakes.
The cold front that hit Tuesday was a welcomed relief from the hot and humid weather. However, the wind associated with the frontal system likely will slow fishing for a few days.
