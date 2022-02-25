This weather is flat-out yucky. So what do you write about when fishing is null and void? How about some happenings related to the sportsman and sportswoman? Two events are happening this weekend.
The Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition second annual Chili Cook Off and Silent Auction takes place Saturday. Guests will enjoy unlimited chili tasting, beer tasting, door prizes, wildlife presentations, face painting for the children and yard games. The coalition’s live animal ambassadors also will be in attendance for all to enjoy.
