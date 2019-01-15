While we continue with the January doldrums this would be a good time for anglers to look ahead and plan future fishing trips. Too often the thought strikes too late as many of us tend to procrastinate until close to the last minute before deciding on a special fishing trip that requires advance reservations.
Those reservations include both accommodations and lining up a fishing guide or charter boat.
Many anglers, especially newcomers to Galveston area fishing think about hiring a guide or charter to learn more about the waters and style of fishing around here. Often when something jells that prods them to proceed with bookings, it is too late as the better hotels and motels are booked and the same for their desired fishing trip.
Even if you are not ready to commit, research the options associated with the areas you want to fish.
First, decide on what type of fishing, offshore or inshore and when you want to make the trip. The first step is to get a list of fishing guides or charter boats that are recommended and then contact the captain.
Ask about when the best time of year would be for the fishing that interests you. Also ask about overnight accommodations if you will need them and how far out a booking needs to be made in each case.
For example if you learn that August is the best time to make an offshore trip, and that likely will be the case, find out how far in advance is a reservation needed. If you need accommodations the same applies to that as well. Also, ask about early booking discounts and very importantly, the cancellation policy.
Once you have all of that information making a decision will be much easier.
Thursday, we are going to further address this by offering tips on how to choose a fishing guide or charter operation.
