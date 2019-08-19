August, so far, has been a huge disappointment on the weather scene. Extreme heat and a nagging southwest wind have created unpleasant fishing conditions.
While August is normally a warm month with light winds and cool breezes off the Gulf, this year we have not enjoyed that pattern.
The party boat Capt. John departed Sunday on its normal 12-hour fishing trip. However, it had to be cut short after 10 hours due to rough seas. Definitely an unusual event for August.
During that 10 hours, the 83 anglers aboard did catch some nice fish. Bonnethead sharks, rainbow runners, Gulf trout, blue runners and 250 vermilion snapper comprised their catch.
The action came from 35 miles east, southeast of the jetties, with Capt. Cody Carter at the helm.
This week, even less fishermen will be on the water, as schools in a number of districts began their school year. Normally that is good news for anglers who are not affected by school openings. However, with the extreme heat and ill-wind, not many are likely to take advantage of it.
Our only inshore fishing report came from John Plush of Jamaica Beach, who sent a note saying wade fishing at daybreak has been productive.
Plush waded the shoreline last weekend near Cold Pass and landed a Texas Grand Slam using New Penny Gulps for bait. He said the key was finding protected waters near a drop-off.
The action shut down an hour or so after daybreak on each trip.
