The winds woke me up early Saturday morning. There's no doubt that the temperature dropped, as I turned on the heater in the house for the first time this year.
Capt. Sammy Orlando ventured into west Galveston Bay before the front. Fishing two consecutive days, first with a group of five anglers, Orlando decided to wade using live shrimp under popping corks.
On their first stop, they landed several redfish and under-sized speckled trout, some as little as 8 inches in length. Deciding to leave the small trout alone, Orlando moved to some shell reefs near a shoreline. Once again they landed on a bunch of redfish. Orlando said, "we probably caught over 70 redfish on the day."
The next day, Orlando and one other angler, ventured back to the same spot as the previous day. Again armed with live shrimp, they proceeded to catch more than 40 redfish in a couple hours, making for a quick morning of fishing. Orlando said, "both days we caught our fish in off-colored water."
Don Holley also took advantage of the conditions prior to the front. Going to an area I showed him earlier in the year when we fished together, Holley landed several redfish, the largest right at 27 inches. He also caught some black drum and a couple of flounder, which of course he released, all on Carolina rigged shrimp.
I fished the past couple of days, first with Barry Lofton out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp. We launched at 9 p.m. and headed over to Trinity Bay. There, we found plenty of keeper black drum and under-sized redfish. The tide was already low and kept moving out as we fished.
The next day I fished with Fred Walker and his sister-in-law Denise Walker. The Walkers keep their newly purchased boat at the Galveston Yacht Marina, where I met them.
Our first stop was in east Galveston bay where we never got a bite. We then took off towards Trinity Bay. Stopping on a small reef along the shoreline, we found some speckled trout.
I then suggested we go and try to catch some black drum. Moving to where I've been fishing, they caught plenty of black drum and redfish, the largest being 23 inches in length. Both days we used live shrimp under popping corks.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
