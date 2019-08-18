Sunday was a blow-out, with winds gusting to more than 20 knots. Most anglers postponed their fishing trips; however, the ones that proceeded had to find protected waters to fish.
Greg Hagerud was back at the Galveston Harbor area Sunday with his young son Greg Jr. and found the fish biting early. Hagerud reported as follows:
“For the last 3 weeks, bait has been the issue. If you have bait it is great. The size of shrimp has gotten much better when you can find it. I try to be at the bait camps before 5 a.m. The beach was great and now it is OK. It seems as though the sharks have run everything off.
“The harbor has been best for me. You have about an hour to maybe an hour and a half from 6 to 7:30 a.m. You can catch a trout on every cast, with a limit in less than a hour. Then it's just fun until you run out of bait. Most of the fish I am catching are in the 18-25-inch range. Very few throw backs lately.”
KyLeigh Cambiano fished East Bay with her family Sunday and ended up catching a huge black drum.
On the offshore scene, our only report came from the party boat Capt. John and their 10-hour trip on Saturday. Capt. Cody Carter hosted 83 anglers to an adventure 25 miles east, southeast of the jetties where they caught sharks, kings, Spanish mackerel, spade fish, ling and mangrove snapper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.