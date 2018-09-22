Fall fishing is officially underway, if you listen to long-time anglers on the saltwater fishing scene.
The reason is that the harvest moon is upon us and, while it is more noted by mid-west farmers, it still has its effects on saltwater fishing.
The harvest moon is the full moon that happens closest to the autumnal equinox or the official start of fall. The specific date of the harvest moon varies from year to year, and can occur either in September or October.
It is called a harvest moon because the moon rise occurs shortly after sunset, giving farmers lots of bright moonlight early in the evening while they harvest their crops, According to the Old Farmers Almanac, the harvest moon rises very near sunset for several nights in a row, making it unique among other full moons during the year. It might even seem like there’s a full moon for around a week.
When the Harvest Moon appears, anglers for generations would look upon this as the time to start some serious flounder fishing and watch for changes in the feeding patterns of other fish. It is a time when signals are sent to fish to start adding layers of fat for winter.
On the fishing scene, our only report came from Capt. Kevin Pearce who, along with Vince Cavarretta, caught two slot reds while fishing near the North Jetty Boat Cut. Other fish caught included hardheads, gafftop and whiting.
A nice-sized bull red was lost at the boat while they fished the South Jetty. Cut mullet was the bait and Pearce said that Friday turned out to be a good day on the water.
