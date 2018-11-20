Tuesday’s weather was great for almost everything except fishing. A cold north wind gusting to more that 20 knots had the chill factor close to 40 degrees and it was quite uncomfortable for being on the water.
Night fishing from various spots has been productive and along the Intracoastal Waterway at Bolivar flounder have been hitting at night.
At Tiki Island, specks were the bill of fare for night anglers fishing under spot lights or around underwater green lights.
Henry Able was one of the anglers landing some nice trout from his uncle’s boat dock at Tiki. Able used free-lined live shrimp to box seven trout. Two undersized reds rounded out his catch and both were released.
Fred Foster and Carla Morales wrapped up in warm clothing Monday night and fished along the piers around the Bolivar Yacht Basin and landed a quick limit of flounder to 19 inches. Chicken Boy soft plastics worked slowly along the edges of the docks did the trick.
Foster said that several of the lures were torn up by aggressive sand trout competing with flounder for the bait.
Moses Lake continues to be in the limelight as Tony Vasachek and Horace Moore found the reds feeding in the channel close to the bait camp. Vasachek said that they were focusing on flounder using fingerling mullet for bait; however, instead of the flatfish, reds were biting. Their catch for the day was four slot reds to 24 inches.
The Thanksgiving Day Reel Report will take a look at what should be in store for anglers fishing after the holiday.
