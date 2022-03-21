I spent my Monday morning in Houston setting up the booth for the 47th Annual Houston Fishing Show. In an upcoming Reel Report, I’ll give a rundown of this event. Whether you’re a novice or expert angler, there’s something for everyone at this show.
Eric Valentino of Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported overall slower catches on Sunday. After a great Saturday, winds hampered the angler’s effort. Those that were on the water early did catch a fair amount of sheepshead, black drum and the occasional redfish. Once the winds kicked up, the bite shut down.
