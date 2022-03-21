Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.