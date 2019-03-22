By press time today we should have a good indication of what the weekend fishing picture looks like. The weather is certainly cooperating, as well as the good tidal movement. This easily could be the best weekend so far this year for fishing.
The black drum run is on, with tournaments taking place focusing on the big uglies and even more action should be taking place on a variety of other fish.
Pan fish in particular should be wide spread across the Galveston area with the surf, jetties, Texas City Dike and other spots offering action on just about all of our spring time fish.
We might see some of the first pelagic fish of the season being brought in by offshore boats.
The big news on the fishing scene is that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Commissioners approved their staff’s proposed changes for both fresh and saltwater fishing regulations on Thursday. The recommended changes now go to the state legislature for enactment. For coastal fisheries, the changes include:
A reduction in the daily bag limit for spotted sea trout from 10 fish to 5 fish per person per day in Galveston Bay and Sabine Lake.
A requirement that non-offset, non-stainless-steel circle hooks be used when fishing for sharks in state waters.
An increase in the minimum size limit for cobia from 37-inches to 40-inches, total length.
The temporary 2-year closure of five oyster reefs within three bay systems that have recently been restored through cultch plantings or will be restored before the end of the summer. The sites include two in Galveston Bay (Pasadena Reef, 56.7 acres and Pepper Grove Reef, 11.9 acres), Matagorda/Lavaca Bay (Noble Point Reef, 30 acres), and two in Copano Bay (Sanctuary Reef, 34.7 acres and Non-sanctuary Reef, 35.6 acres).
