I pray that all of you enjoyed a wonderful Thanksgiving feast with our loved ones and friends.
The weather wasn't the best, and the forecast calls for much of the same through Saturday. Remember, every day is a blessing, so try to enjoy each one and remember to give thanks.
Capt. Colton St. Clair with Wave Dancer Charters fished in some dreary conditions a couple days ago. He put the Chris Bowen group on a good catch of bull reds and over-sized black drum. St. Clair just recently climbed aboard with Wave Dancer and joins up with their other fine captains of the fleet.
Early Wednesday evening, Robert Rodriguez of Galveston stepped outside his house on Offatts Bayou to wet a line. Using live shrimp and cut sand trout, Rodriguez caught three speckled trout up to 22 inches in length. He also landed a 22-inch redfish. I wonder if those fish made the dinner table Thanksgiving Day?
Also on Wednesday evening, Chicken Boy's Joe Moughon scouted the marsh of Highland Bayou and said, "the flounder were everywhere." That's good news for those eagerly awaiting the reopening of the fishery on Dec. 15.
Wednesday morning, Capt. Juan Cruz, Mike Johnson and I fished together in upper Galveston Bay. Before I talked Cruz into guide fishing, he and Johnson would book me on occasion. I always enjoyed fishing with Johnson, and it's been a while since we've seen each other.
Before daylight, not far from where we launched in Baytown, Johnson caught and released a 35-inch redfish. The trout bite was slow, with Johnson and Cruz catching and releasing one more bull red a piece. At that point, I believe we had a couple of keeper trout in the boat.
Changing locations about 10 minutes away, we finally found a few more speckled trout. We ended up with 14 keeper trout and one slot red. I ended our day by catching and releasing a 45-inch bull red. We were off the water at 11 a.m.. Every fish was caught on live shrimp under popping corks.
