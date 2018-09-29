With all of the rain on Saturday, fishing was as anyone would have expected, a wash out. We have been mentioning too much lately about the September rain, so on the last day of this month we will instead look ahead to what hopefully will be some excellent fall fishing during October.
October is one of the favorite months for coastal anglers, as the weather is cooler but not cold, fish are starting their annual practice of adding layers of fat in anticipation of a cold winter and just about every one of the inshore fish species are moving, looking for bait.
Two big events that usually get underway in October are the annual golden croaker and flounder migrations or “runs” as we often describe it.
While it is usually during the second half of the month when croaker and flounder begin moving, all month speckled trout will be schooling in the bays. Shrimp migrating from the wetlands or estuaries trigger this schooling, as the specks are intercepting their migration in a feeding frenzy.
In the bays, anglers will be watching for birds, especially seagulls, working the schools of trout and pointing out their location as they dive for shrimp jumping out of the water trying to escape the feeding predators.
With the cooler October waters, trout and other fish will be moving out of their deep, summertime refuges into the shallower shoreline waters. When this occurs, wade fishing returns and is probably the best method for fishing the shallow waters.
Passes and other outlets from the bays into the Gulf of Mexico heat up with action, as they are prime spots to intercept the migrating croaker and flounder.
As we get farther into October, we will give updates on where the action is taking place.
