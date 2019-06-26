It is time for the weather to calm down and the forecasts continue to show nice conditions for fishing over the next several days. Wednesday morning, the wind was gusting to over 20 knots. However, the good news is that it was from the southeast.
Often we receive calls or notes from readers asking about where to take their young kids fishing. Most of the time they are from adults who are not fishermen but want to take the kiddos on a fishing trip.
When listing the options, those being offshore, inshore, fishing from a boat or from a pier, I always ask about the ages.
Many youngsters are enamored with the thought of catching a big fish, especially a large shark. The best bet for that is an offshore trip. However, there are many items to consider when thinking about taking a young child out into the Gulf of Mexico.
Most of the trips are of longer duration, usually from six to 12 hours. Seasickness is probably the largest concern, while the length of time can be wearing on a child. During those years when I ran offshore fishing trips, the minimum age for my trip was 7 years old.
Children that age and above showed a high probability of getting motion sickness and in practically all cases we had to return to port.
Inshore guided trips proved to be less onerous and more enjoyable for the young ones. Trips to the jetties with an experienced guide can offer the chance of catching a big fish including some nice-sized sharks.
The beachfront fishing piers along with the rock groins also are good spots and especially for those unable to afford a charter.
Seawolf Park likewise has a nice fishing pier that can offer good fishing for a variety of fish.
Regardless of your choice, take the kids fishing!
