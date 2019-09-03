Large black drum continue to be caught in good numbers and, as we have mentioned several times lately, this is quite unusual for this time of year.
The big “uglies,” as the larger black drum are often called, are being caught over a wide area ranging from Crystal Beach to San Luis Pass.
Areas along the Galveston Ship Channel, which are noted for producing many black drum during the spring migration, are now alive with action.
Pete Griffin, an avid springtime drum angler, fished one of his favorite spots along the channel on Sunday and landed a 27-inch drum using cut shad for bait. Griffin also landed a 30-inch red that was released.
Griffin said a friend and fellow black drum angler had found the famous drum hole at the end of the Texas City Dike to hold some of the big fish.
All of this adds to the confusion and begs the question as to why it is taking place now. An obvious question resulting from this is whether this run will replace the spring event.
A nagging east wind along with rain discouraged anglers Tuesday from some late summer fishing. Later this week, forecasts are calling for improvement, which should result in better catches.
Hank Stivrins sent a note asking that we remind anglers that most fishing licenses expired on Sept. 1. Stivrins was fishing on Lake Conroe and was stopped by a game warden and issued a citation for fishing with an expired fishing license.
