We are at the time of year when a lot of sharks are caught around Galveston, including in the bays, surf and offshore. The mere mention of the “S” word sends chills down the spine of many people.
Unfortunately, this should not be the case and, with the prime time for sharks upon us, I want to pass on some information that hopefully you will find interesting and useful.
While I have never found this in any of the articles I have read on sharks, often it has been mentioned that the Gulf of Mexico has more sharks per acre than any other body of water.
Using common sense and good judgment when in the water, there should be no reasonable fear of sharks around Galveston; however, they are there and potentially could cause problems.
Due to this fear and for years the popularity of shark fins for soup, the populations have been devastated and up until a few years ago no one seemed concerned.
Today, there are a number of sharks that are prohibited to be retained and those that are allowed have a one-fish per person bag limit. Around Galveston, some of the most common sharks are bull, Atlantic sharp nose, black tip and bonnet head (often mistaken for hammerheads).
The minimum size for all of those except bull sharks is 24 inches. Bull sharks have a 64-inch minimum size.
While hammerheads have a 99 inch minimum, all other allowable sharks carry a 64-inch minimum size.
Sand bar sharks are often caught around Galveston and are in the protected group meaning they have to be released. Others include Atlantic angel, Basking, Big eye sand tiger, Big eye six gill, Big eye thresher, Big nose, Caribbean reef, Caribbean sharp nose, Dusky, Galapagos, Long fin mako, Narrow tooth, Night, Sand tiger, Seven gill, Silky, Six gill, Small tail, Whale, and White.
All of this information can be found on the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department website.
Monday, this discussion will continue.
