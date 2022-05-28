The winds were not what I expected when I arrived at Eagle Point this morning — a little brisker than forecasted and out of the due east. That doesn't bode well for my side of the bay.
Bobby Martin from Bayou Vista chimed in with a fishing report. Martin said, "finally the persistent spring winds laid, and I was able to make a run to the jetties." Martin started out on the outside of the south Galveston jetty, where the water clarity was good. Using live shrimp and popping cork with a 4-foot leader, he landed speckled trout, redfish and gafftop. One trout was 25 inches in length. Martin also battled two bull reds.
