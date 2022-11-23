Have you ever sat back on Thanksgiving and thought, “what do I have to be thankful for?” I know I have.
Before I even knew this writing job would come knocking on my door, my wife and I were looking to move off the island. But, with every house we found and liked, a roadblock was set up keeping us from following through with the purchase. After a few months of this, we finally came to the realization that we weren’t suppose to move.
We then adjusted our attitude about living on the island and started to give thanks for all it offers, even seeing the tourists in a new light. If you live on the island, you’ll know what I mean by that.
It was in that same week of coming to the realization that the island is our home, that I received a call from Capt. Joe Kent inquiring if I would be interested in taking over this column. After about a four-week process, the rest is history.
So, on this day of Thanksgiving, I’m so grateful that the staff at the Galveston County Daily News took a chance and offered me this writing position. I’m so thankful for the loyal column followers that read my reports everyday. Also, I’m very thankful to all those that help make my job easier with their fishing reports.
I’m also grateful for the times that I struggle to write my column. During those times, which come more often than you might think, it prunes my writing skill. I pray that I’ll continue to write this column for many years to come, just like Kent, whom I give thanks to often as I sit in front of my computer.
One thing I’ve learned from writing this column, and maybe it just comes with age, is that if you give thanks for your struggles in life, you’ll find that they’re not struggles at all. It’s that adversity that allows you to grow and on the other side is victory.
Anglers face challenges every day, I know this for a fact. Once your at ease with the situation and give thanks to the challenge it presents, only then will you reap the rewards, such as a stringer full of fish.
So, on this day of Thanksgiving, may your heart and minds be full of thankfulness. Happy Thanksgiving to all and many blessings to everyone.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
