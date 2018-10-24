It is about time for anglers to get a break in the weather and it appears that the next few days will offer that opportunity. Wednesday, storm conditions prevailed around the Galveston Bay Complex, with high winds, flood tides and rain. What a terrible combination for fishing or any other outdoor activity!
Beginning Friday, sunny conditions, along with light to moderate winds from the north and west, should help reduce the high water levels and give fishing a boost.
There is little doubt that flounder will be moving, especially as the northerly and westerly winds start pushing water out of the back bays and marshes.
During all of the terrible conditions on Wednesday, we had two reports of flounder being caught by anglers fishing in sheltered areas.
Betsy Hatherill fished from her new boat house on the west end of the island and caught a nice-sized flounder.
Over on Bolivar Peninsula, Tommy Bausch and Sheila Redding planned to fish the North Jetty on their day off from work on Wednesday. Conditions just were not suitable for fishing from the rocks, so they drove over to the docks around the Bolivar Yacht Basin and fished along the Intracoastal Waterway.
Using fresh dead shrimp for bait, the couple from Winnie caught two flounder, a 16-inch keeper and a 13-inch throw-back, along with several croaker, whiting and black drum.
Before the weather cratered, Horace Highsmith fished Dickinson Bay and caught seven reds, two slots that were retained and five rats that were released. Cut bait was used and the action took place near the barges last Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.