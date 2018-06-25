While the wind did away with fishing over the weekend, it appears that we should be in for a break. Lighter velocities are in the forecast and if we can get more of a southeasterly direction things should pop back quickly.
Offshore conditions look to continue to be a bit bumpy, however not as bad as we saw last weekend.
We did have a report from Mike Kennedy, who, along with Ron Garner, fished from a friend's boat docked at the Galveston Yacht Basin. Using dead shrimp fished on the bottom, the anglers from Spring caught a variety of pan fish with the highlight of their catch being a 16-inch sheepshead.
Once the wind settles, and let's hope that the forecast is correct, where will the action take place?
Offshore fishing should be excellent for the boats that can tolerate marginal conditions. Hopefully by this weekend when July arrives, seas will be such that the mosquito fleet of smaller recreational fishing boats can make it beyond the jetties.
July and August are prime months for some of the better weather we have offshore. While the sun may be blasting down, generally the seas are slighter, on average, than most other months.
From now until well into September, inshore anglers are going to have to thing “deep” when going after trout and other fish. That is why the jetties, deep shell pads around gas wells and the spoil banks of the Houston Ship Channel are some of the top spots.
