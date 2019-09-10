September is continuing its pattern of recent years as being as hot as the other summer months.
In years past, there was a conspicuous change in the summer weather patterns beginning soon after Labor Day, as the water started cooling. This change was a signal to fish to start their fall transition.
Recently, the warm waters have continued through September, which has kept fish hanging around their summer habitats. This has resulted in a later than normal flounder run and delaying trout from getting into their fall schooling mode.
It appears we are headed for this same situation again in 2019. Tarpon fishing should be in its prime this month, with some of the larger silver kings schooling off the Texas Coast and in particular the Galveston beach front.
Until that first serious cold front or “norther” hits, our tarpon and Gulf pelagic fish will remain in close proximity to the beach front and jetties.
On the local scene Tuesday, conditions were excellent for fishing. However, not many anglers were taking advantage of them. Night fishing continues to be good, with our only report coming from one of the nocturnal anglers.
George Spears fished from his dock in Bayou Vista on Monday night and caught a limit of trout to 17 inches. Spears’ limit consisted of five trout, the new bag limit that took effect Sept. 1. The action took place around midnight.
