The forecast Saturday called for scattered showers, and that's just what happened. Winds before sunrise were light, but soon after they increased. Rain fell across Galveston Bay, but they were scattered. Crowds were light, more than likely because the forecast and the start of school.
Thursday this past week, I fished longtime customer David Blomstrom and a friend of his. Blomstrom and I share the same birth date, age and were born in the same hospital. We tell people that at one time, we were roommates, sharing the incubation room at Methodist hospital in Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.