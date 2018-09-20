It appears that the ideal weather lately will come to an end just in time for the weekend. Today through Sunday appear to offer high probabilities of rain and it looks like it will linger through the early part of next week.
Thursday, the wind started picking up and it came as a surprise to Pat Simpkins who planned to go offshore. Simpkins and three friends were going after some late season pelagic fish from around the old Buccaneer Field when they saw that the seas were going to be just too uncomfortable for a 21-foot boat.
Their fishing trip was salvaged by going to the jetties and fishing for bull reds. While the action was not exactly red hot, they did manage two reds 31 and 34 inches in length. Four sharks rounded out their catch for the morning and all were released. The bait was Spanish sardines and the action took place on the channel side of the North Jetty approximately 200 yards east of the boat cut.
Trey Moore sent a note saying that crabbing has been excellent on the west end of Galveston Island. Moore has four crab traps he sets out in lower West Bay and this week he has been harvesting close to a dozen nice-sized blue crabs each time he runs the traps.
On the tournament scene, the Bayou Vista Fishing Club is holding its Throw Down Tournament for property owners in Bayou Vista, Omega Bay and Tiki Island. The event takes place Thursday from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. For more details, call (281) 910-0317.
