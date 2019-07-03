The summer is rolling along with the second big holiday of the season now upon us. While wind may be an issue Thursday, the forecasts are calling for improved conditions, as we head into the weekend with lighter winds and lower chances of rain.
On the fishing scene, we are seeing more flounder appear in the fishing reports, and that is good news since the flatfish seem to have been scarce lately.
Night fishing is holding its own, with some nice catches reported late in the evening through the early morning hours. Speckled trout appear to prefer the night time for feeding this week.
Among the spots producing some nice fish during the wee hours of the morning was Rollover Pass. Sharon Thomas of Port Arthur and Pat Crone of Nederland used live shrimp to catch seven specks, two large flounder and two puppy drum. Hooked and released was a large stingray. The action took place early Wednesday morning.
Gene Flores called in to say that Sunday, Monday and Tuesday mornings he landed three flounder to 19 inches in length. Flores said that he quit fishing at 8:30 a.m. each morning as it was getting too hot. No location for this action was given.
Allen Morris fished the old cooling canal at the HL&P facility at San Leon and found gar feeding in good numbers. He hooked two but was unable to land either one. He said it still was fun to battle the big creatures. The action took place around daybreak Tuesday.
Offshore action continues to be consistent on red snapper with a few other fish showing up.
This week, the party boat Capt. John made trips up to 70 miles out where all anglers aboard limited out on red snapper and also caught good numbers of vermilions along with a Dorado.
Have a happy Fourth of July, and remember to play it safe!
