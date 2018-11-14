Better conditions are ahead and with them look for some excellent fall fishing. Flounder will be getting most of the attention, as it appears that we are approaching the possible peak of the annual flounder run.
The other two fish of the Texas Grand Slam, trout and reds, also should be coming to the cleaning tables.
Anglers who braved the cold windy conditions over the last couple of days were catching nice-sized flounder around the popular fishing spots along the pathways to the Gulf of Mexico.
Marshall Hemphill and two friends did not have to endure the elements long Wednesday, as they caught their two-fish per person limit of flounder by 9:00 am while fishing near the Texas A&M-Galveston Campus. Live fingerling mullet was the bait of choice.
Thad Thomas fished the east side of the Texas City Dike Wednesday and found the action slow. Thomas had been doing well on reds and black drum before the cold front hit; however, Wednesday it appeared the fish just were not feeding.
Arnie Baldwin called in to say that flounder are beginning to stack up around the barges in Dickinson Bayou. Baldwin observed a boat at the Highway 146 ramp with their limits of flounder caught early Wednesday. The three anglers told Baldwin that they could have landed well over a dozen; however, they were satisfied with their two fish each, all in the 17 to 20 inch size range.
The marshes and back bays were emptied by the strong north winds and lots of bait should be in the open bays. This should trigger bird action around schools of feeding trout.
If you get out on the water Thursday or Friday, let us know how you fare. Conditions should be ripe for hot action.
